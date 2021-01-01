Kingston Brass FSC895.DKL Kaiser 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Kingston Brass FSC895.DKL Kaiser 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly This faucet tastefully interweaves top-notch ergonomic design and the sheen of contemporary simplicity with its black silicone rubber coated handles and cylindrical facets. Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Kaiser 8" widespread bathroom faucet with brass pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Furnish your home surrounding with the modern flair of this fixture. A matching finish drain is also included. Kingston Brass FSC895.DKL Features: Deck mount 3-hole installation 1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM water flow rate at 60 PSI Includes matching pop-up drain Dual lever handles meet ADA guidelines Corrosion-resistant finish Designed for long-lasting durability Kingston Brass FSC895.DKL Specifications: Height: 7-5/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (faucet base to spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Centers: 8" to 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4" Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome