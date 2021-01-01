Kingston Brass FSC892.EFL Centurion 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass FSC892.EFL Centurion 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly The innovative, sleek design of this faucet will enhance contemporary decor Ideal for more spacious bathrooms, widespread faucets are more spread apart and feature a 3-hole installation. The Centurion 8-inch widespread bathroom faucet with brass pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium antique copper finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's modern ensemble for years to come. Upgrade your contemporary home into a place of elite sophistication with this faucet. A matching finish drain is also included.Kingston Brass FSC892.EFL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Centurion line seamlesslyWidespread mounting type – 3-hole faucet with 16" centersDeck mounted installation - 3-hole faucet mounts directly to sink or countertopDual Lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes Ceramic Disc valveMounting hardware includedADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass FSC892.EFL Specifications:Height: 10-1/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome