Ives FS455 Kick Down Door Holder for 4" or Less Door-to-Floor Clearance Satin Brass Door Stop Kick Stop

Ives FS455 Kick Down Door Holder for 4" or Less Door-to-Floor Clearance This sturdy cast brass kick down door holder for 2" or less door-to-floor clearance provides a simple hold and release function for keeping your door open with a touch of the foot. Features: High quality aluminum construction Provides simple hold and release, activated with a touch of the foot Non-marring rubber shoe has corrugated bottom for a secure grip Door-To-Floor Clearance: 2" or less Plate Height: 1-3/4" Plate Width: 1-3/4" IVES has produced a full line of quality building hardware for over 120 years Throughout this time, IVES has adhered to the firm convictions of its founder, Hobart B Ives, that the success of a company is dependent on two major factors — product quality and customer service Today, IVES reputation is known for these core principles Emphasis is also placed on application flexibility and value IVES extensive hardware line includes a variety of pivots, flush bolts, push/pull handles, kick plates, doorstops, hinges and more Satin Brass