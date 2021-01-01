Anzzi FS-AZ0044 Angel Floor Mounted Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles - Includes Personal Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Double

Anzzi FS-AZ0044 Angel Floor Mounted Tub Filler Trim with Metal Lever Handles - Includes Personal Hand Shower Anzzi FS-AZ0044 Features:Floor mounted / freestanding tub fillerCovered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of steel exterior and brass interiorPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useIncludes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathFloor mount installation - faucet mounts to the floor extending up to the tub fixtureDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with the faucetComplete with rough-in valve systemAnzzi FS-AZ0044 Specifications:Overall Height: 41" (deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 2.7 gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 2" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit) Double Handle Polished Chrome