Advantage fruitwood chiavari bar stoolsthese fruitwood chiavari bar stools are a fantastic option for event spaces and a great compliment to chiavari chairs.Each fruitwood chiavari bar stool is designed for commercial use with a solid beechwood frame and are stackable up to 5 high for easy transportation.These bar stools feature steel plates under the seat for durability and can hold up to 600 lbs.Static weight.Choose the right chiavari bar stool or chiavari chair for you space or wedding venue to make the best impression every time.seat reinforced with steel platesstackable up to 5 highcommercial grade with solid beechwood frameload tested up to 600 lbs.Static weightships fully assembled2 year normal use warrantyProduct Specifics: -Overall Dimension: 15.75"W x 17"D x 45"HSeat-Size: 15.75"W x 15.5"DBack Size: 0Seat Height: 28.75"HMaterial: WoodBack Material: WoodFrame Material: WoodSeat Material: WoodBack Color: Wood GrainFrame Color: Wood GrainSeat Color: Wood GrainStyle: TraditionalBack Type: FullBack Style: RectangularBase Style: 4 LegWood Species: WoodSeat Shape: SquareAge Group: AdultConfig Color: FruitwoodWarranty: 5 Year Limited (non moving metal parts) 2 yr Parts