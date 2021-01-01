From rosecliff heights
Fruitland Sun Sand Surf Burlap Natural Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:HandmadeProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: NaturalCover Material Details: BurlapInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Blue and greenShape: SquarePillow Set: NoOutdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyRemovable Cover: YesReversible: YesReverse Side Color: NaturalReverse Side Pattern: Solid ColorStyle: Traditional;CoastalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: TextContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Spot cleanCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: