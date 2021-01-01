From harry & david
Fruit-Of-The-Month Club Medley Collection 6-Month (Begins In August)
This Club includes a new fruit combo each month, perfect for fruit lovers who like to mix and match. You couldn't always get fresh fruit year-round—especially if you didn't live where it grew. That's why Harry and David found a way to ship the finest fruit all over the country with the Fruit-of-the-Month Club Collections. A new favorite fruit, handpicked and delivered fresh each month, makes the perfect gift for anyone.