'Fruit I' Graphic Art Print on Canvas

Nothing screams summer like the vibrant tastes and colors of fresh fruits—whether in a perfectly mixed salad or garnishing our favorite drinks! To celebrate these juicy gifts from nature, this gorgeous graphic art print showcases perfect pairs of cherries popping off a white background with black speckles. Handmade in the USA, this vibrant image is printed using anti-fade inks on artist grade cotton canvas, then gallery-wrapped over anti-shrink pine stretcher bars and comes ready-to-hang. No matter the season, you can bring a slice of the summer into your contemporary living room by setting this piece over the back of your sofa for guests to admire at your next gettogether, then install a frosted glass flush mount overhead to illuminate the scene in a bright glow. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D