From garnier
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Shampoo, Dry to Very Dry Hair, 22 fl. oz.
Advertisement
Garnier® Fructis® Triple Nutrition Shampoo 22 FL OZ Hair is almost entirely made up of protein, which gives hair its strength. Paraben-free Fructis formulas with Active Fruit Protein™, an exclusive combination of citrus protein, Vitamins B3 & B6, fruit & plant-derived extracts and strengthening conditioners, are designed for healthier, stronger hair. Fructis Triple Nutrition's triple restoring action formula, infused with 3 oils: Avocado, Olive, Almond, intensely transforms dry to very dry hair with 3X nourishing moisture* for stronger, smoother, shinier hair. No weigh down. No greasy feel. *With shampoo, conditioner & leave-in treatment.