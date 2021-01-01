From testajsv 26 202

Frozen quotAll About Olafquot 3D Pillow and Throw Set 40quot x 50quot Multi Color 1 Count

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

100% Polyester Imported 's Frozen Kids Character Pillow and Fleece Throw Blanket Set - 'All About Olaf' Design Gift set includes soft fleece throw and character-shaped pillow Throw measures 40' by 50'; Pillow measures 14' by 14' Throw: Machine wash cold separately using delicate cycle and mild detergent. Do not bleach. Machine dry separately on gentle cycle. Remove promptly. Do not iron.; character pillow: spot clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com