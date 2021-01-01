Arendelle's royal sisters will be happy to help clean up your mess with this Disney Frozen II Design and Store 6-Bin Toy Organizer by Delta Children. Designed for little kids with big imaginations, this cool toy storage bin features colorful graphics of Anna and Elsa, plus comes with reusable vinyl cling stickers that allow your child to decorate the sides themselves. The stickers feature inspiring phrases and princess themed items that encourage kids to create magical scenes on the sides of the bin. Supported by a sturdy frame, this practical storage piece features six fabric toy bins in three different sizes to stow a ton of toys. A great option for any bedroom, playroom or living room, the Frozen II Design and Store 6-Bin Toy Organizer will get kids cleaning up in flurry. About Frozen: This tale of sisterly love and adventure has warmed hearts all around the world, and now Frozen fans can join their favorite Arendelle friends to experience the magic over and over again with Frozen-inspired chairs, beds, toy storage and more from Delta Children.