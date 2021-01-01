Through the weather outside is frightful, make sure your holiday decor is warm and delightful! Our Frosted Wooden Leaf Berry Christmas Wreath is perfect for your rustic style. Wreath measures 6W x 24 in. in diameter Crafted of artificial materials Features a mix of pine branches, berries, pinecones, and wooden leaf decorations Accented with a frosted finish Hues of green, red, brown, and white Comes ready for display Safe for indoor or outdoor use Care: Dust with soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.