MMI DOOR primed shaker 4-lite privacy glass barn doors are manufactured to eliminate warp, panel shifting and glass rattling. The frosted glass panes offer superior privacy while still allowing light into your room. Each door is paired with our classic bent strap roller hardware kit in oil rubbed bronze finish. Combining both modern style and practicality, our shaker privacy glass barn doors offer a fresh and unique take on a traditional and timeless look. Ideal for openings up to 38 in. wide and up to 82 in. in height. MMI DOOR Frosted Shaker 42-in x 84-in Primed Flush Frosted Glass Primed Hardwood Mdf Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) Rubber in White | ZZ366807