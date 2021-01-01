'Frosted Outlook' Graphic Art Print Multi-Piece Image on Canvas

Features:Set includes 3 piece wall artsDigitalProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material (Format: Floater Frame, Wrapped Canvas): CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Gray/BlueNumber of Items Included: 3Artist: Style: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalFire Resistant: NoLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Abstract CollagesReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Floater Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Wrapped Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Floater Frame): Open Format Type (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Multi-Piece ImageMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Frosted OutlookEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 48" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 48" W x 2" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 72Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D, 24" H x 48" W x 2" D, 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D): 18Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 36Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 48" W x 2" D): 24Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D): 12Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 24Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 48" W x 2" D): 16Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D, 24" H x 48" W x 2" D, 36" H x 72" W x 2" D): 2Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: Assembly:Warranty: Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 36" W x 2" D