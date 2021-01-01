Frosted Glass And Wood Slice Scented Candle: White - Wax by World Market

Candles And Candle Holders -Topped by a real wood slice lid with a leather pull, this rustic jar candle creates a perfect setting for cozying up with loved ones. Available in Firewood Fig with notes of birch and cedar, Eucalyptus Pine with hints of tea tree and Sandalwood Tobacco with top notes of coriander, it's hand-poured into a white frosted glass jar. The grounding fragrance and flickering light transforms any room into a comfortable relaxation space. Material: Wax, Color:White. Also could be used for accessories,tabletop accessories,tabletop decor,home decor,decor,decorative accessories,scented,filled,candles,jar candles. By Cost Plus World Market.591351