From ziabella
Frost Winter Jumping Deer Hanging Figurine Ornament
Features:Frost Winter collectionPerfect complement for any holiday décorDecorative use onlyProduct Type: Hanging Figurine OrnamentAttachment Type: Hanging OrnamentTheme: Animals: Plants: Color: Brown/Beige/WhitePattern: Primary Material: Memory FoamPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Number in Set: 1Shatterproof: NoOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Handmade: NoPieces Included: Lighted: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: YesHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: 1Hanger Color: WhiteAnimated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoOrnament Storage: NoOrnament Storage Part Number: Product Care: Wipe with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: No StyleSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasBPA Free: NoSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: cUL Listed: MET Listed: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D): 1 Overall Product Weight: 1Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: 16.5Assembly:Warranty: Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1" D