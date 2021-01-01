Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. Additionally, the prairie-inspired Frontier glass brings the celebrated details of America's past to your front door. Together, this distinctive door design and glass pairing perfectly complement Craftsman homes. Masonite Frontier 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 3/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Eclipse Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Blue | 3420361