2 Pack 52mm Front Lens Cap Cover with Elastic Cap Keeper for Nikon D3000 D3100 D3200 D3300 D5000 D5100 D5200 D5300 D5500 with AF-S 18-55mm Kit.

Inlcudes 2 High quality plastic center pinch lens cap + 2 Universal elastic lens cap keeper. The lens cap protects your lens from scratches, fingerprints and the elements when the lens is not in use. While the lens cap keeper prevents loss of your lens cap. Easy to use: Simply pinch the center to quickly attach to the front of your camera lens, as to the lens cap keeper, attached with the 3M adhesive pad or loop through the cap attachment hole Compatible with any lenses with 52mm lens thread size, Please note your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel, such like Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G lens, Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens, Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM Lens, Canon EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM Lens, Canon EF-M 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens, Fujifilm XF 35mm f/1.4 R,Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens, Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-45mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, etc. Replaces Nikon LC-52 lens cap or 52mm lens cap from other brands