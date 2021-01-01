2 Pack 72mm Front Lens Cap Cover for Canon EF 50mm f12L EF 35mm f14L EF 85mm f12L II Sony FE 1635mm f4 FE 35mm f14 Nikon Z 2470mm f4 S AFS 1680mm.

Inlcudes 2 High quality plastic center pinch lens cap + 2 Universal elastic lens cap keeper. The lens cap protects your lens from scratches, fingerprints and the elements when the lens is not in use. While the lens cap keeper prevents loss of your lens cap. Easy to use: Simply pinch the center to quickly attach to the front of your camera lens, as to the lens cap keeper, attached with the 3M adhesive pad or loop through the cap attachment hole Compatible with any lenses with 72mm lens thread size, Please note your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel such as Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens, Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II Lens, Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM Lens, Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM Lens, Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM Lens, Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS Lens, Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS Lens, Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO Lens, etc. Replaces Canon E-72 I