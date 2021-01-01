17' Front Door Wreaths Artificial Spring Summer Greenery Hanging Garland for Home Wedding Wall Window Decoration (17" Boxwood)

Best Quality Guranteed. Plastic Diameter: 18 inch, made of highly quality plastic which is the perfect accent piece to give your house perfect decoration. Green Wreath: Artificial wreath can be used indoor or outdoor, making it a versatile decorating accessory. Hang it above your fireplace, place it on your front door, or on a living room wall. This wreath will bring an enjoyable ambiance all year round. Easy to clean: Artificial green wreath, no hassles with needle clean up or maintenance required. This green wreath includes ultraviolet protection to prevent fading and will look great for years to come! Best door wreath. is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products. Note: We put the wreath in the packing box, so Boxwood wearth will not damage during shipping.