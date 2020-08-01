From general

Front Camera Compatible With Iphone Se 2020/8 Series 4.7 Inch Face Detection 7Mp Proximity Light Sensor Incl. 3X Screwdrivers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Easy Installation Accurate Replacement Part Used To Replace The Broken Or Damaged Part! You Do Not Need A Technician To Do It. Compatibility: Compatible Only With Iphone Se 2020 A2296 A2296 A2275 / 8 A1863 A1905 A1906 Series 4.7 Inch! Not With Iphone 8 Plus. Important: Please Check The Model Number Before Purchasing This Item. You Will Find The Model Number In Your Device (See Product Images On The Left). High Quality Product By: Each Parts Are Tested Before Shipment. Item In Stock!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com