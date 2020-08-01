Front Camera Compatible With Iphone Se 2020/8 Series 4.7 Inch Face Detection 7Mp Proximity Light Sensor Incl. 3X Screwdrivers

Easy Installation Accurate Replacement Part Used To Replace The Broken Or Damaged Part! You Do Not Need A Technician To Do It. Compatibility: Compatible Only With Iphone Se 2020 A2296 A2296 A2275 / 8 A1863 A1905 A1906 Series 4.7 Inch! Not With Iphone 8 Plus. Important: Please Check The Model Number Before Purchasing This Item. You Will Find The Model Number In Your Device (See Product Images On The Left). High Quality Product By: Each Parts Are Tested Before Shipment. Item In Stock!