From nuance power pdf
Front Body Cap Rear Lens Cap Compatible with Leica MMount Camera Lens Fits for Ricoh A12 Leica M Module Leica M3 M2 M1 M4 M5 CL M6 MP M7 M8 M9
Advertisement
Package includes Rear Lens Cover + Camera Body Cap Set x 2pcs It helps to store your camera body and the lens, after it is removed. The lens rear cap will protect the lens rear element. Made of high quality ABS plastic. High quality lens rear caps for Leica M LM lenses and camera. Fit: Leica M-Mount Cameras fits Ricoh A12 Leica M Module, Leica M3, M2, M1, M4, M5, CL, M6, MP, M7, M8, M9