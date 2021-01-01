2 PACK Front Body Cap And Rear Lens Cap Compatible with Sony AMountMinolta AF Mount Lenses Sony A500 A550 A560 A580 A700A850A900A100.

Rear Lens Cap fits Sony AF/Minolta AF Mount lenses Protects the front camera body lens while they are being transported too! This is a high quality ABS body cap and lens rear cap for Sony Alpha A-Mount/Minolta AF Cameras and Lenses The body cap will protect the camera body from dusts, water. Rear Lens Caps Are for Protecting the Rear Mount of Your Lenses from Accidental Scratches or Impact When Not Attached to the Camera. Fit Sony A500/ A550/ A560/ A580/ A700/A850/A900/A100/ A200/A230/A290/A300/ A330/ A350/ A380/ A390/ A450/SLT-A35/ A33/ A37/ A55/ A57/ A65/ A77/ Minolta 5D/ 7D/7/9xi/ 7xi/5xi