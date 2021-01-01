Trademark Fine Art 'From the Butcher Elements 19' Canvas Art by Courtney Prahl

Artist: Courtney PrahlSubject: AnimalsStyle: Mission ShakerProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the words "Farm Fresh Lamb Chops" over a patchwork lamp silhouette on a distressed grey background. Courtney Prahl studied art at both Marymount University and Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Her focus was primarily on the 3D arts that later translated into her work in mixed media collage. Color plays a big part in her work, and she always incorporates vintage paper, loving the juxtaposition of old and new materials. Believing that art should be attainable to all, she teaches art to children at the local shelter and contributes art to local charities. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.