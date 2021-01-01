Frolick Navy Performance Velvet Arm Chair EEI-3888-NAV

Advertisement
Glam Deco ArmchairStain Resistant FabricPerformance Velvet UpholsteryMatte Gold Stainless Steel BaseNon Marking Foot PadsChair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs..Revel in the vintage glamour of the Frolick Performance Velvet Upholstered Accent Lounge Armchair. The Frolick Living Room Chair comes with luxurious, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery with a cutaway design and gold details. This elegant lounge chair has sweeping lines that flow into a recessed matte gold stainless steel base with non marking foot pads. The Frolick Accent Chair becomes a transformative focal point in your living room, lounge room, office, bedroom, or other seating area. Chair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs. Set Includes: One - Frolick Armchair