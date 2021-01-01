Advertisement
A perfect addition to any living area, the frizz TV stand boasts a modern, compact, and functional design, complete with all features necessary for your perfect entertainment experience. The frizz has a symmetrical design with a single wood mesh sliding door. The right side features an open design, while the left side is complete with a middle shelf, perfect for displaying your devices. This piece is perfect for televisions up to 50”. Bertolini Frizz White TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | F.90002.301