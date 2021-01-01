From hubbardton forge
Fritz Teardrop Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Antique - (188902-1026)
The Fritz Teardrop Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge adds an elegant, dazzling touch to spaces with this handcrafted design. A shapely glass piece with a fused glass base has a teardrop shape, creating a bubble that mixes a smooth and textured surface together to playfully filter light through. Supported by a simple down rod, a smooth, tapered top holds this glass piece, lending this pendant light a minimalistic silhouette that makes a lovely statement in the rooms it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting