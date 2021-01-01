Frits 71" Wide Corner Sectional

Frits is a luxurious choice for minimal, modern interiors. Each component's low-slung profile shines in open floorplans. Clean lines renders the sofa neutral, granting it the versatility to be styled in any contemporary home. Frits features a tight seat and back, comprised of high-resiliency foam and down alternative layered on a base of double-laced Pirelli webbing. This offers a supportive, yet relaxed seat that's also low maintenance without the need to fluff or rotate cushions. Upholstered in a plush, soft-hand, premium basketweave fabric, featuring exceptional durability and resistance to fading. Solid eucalyptus internal construction remind us of true artisanal craftsmanship. Includes one right-facing end unit with back pillow and quilted throw pillow with "cambre" stitching. Orientation: Left Hand Facing