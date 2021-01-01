Add a dash of charm to your home interiors with this Fritch 1-Light Armed Sconce. The wall sconce features one tea-stone glass shade that is handcrafted with precision. It has wire-bound arms that are highlighted with a rubber bronze finish. It accommodates one medium base incandescent bulb of 100W that illuminates your room with a warm glow. The wall sconce is a part of the Fritch collection. This Fritch 1 Light Wall Sconce from Alcott Hill is UL and cUL listed, which makes it safe for residential use.