Friso Aro LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (3102.35)

Stationed in a subtle accenting cage, the Friso Aro LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN has exceptional presence to match its impressive lighting. A Ribbed Glass shade stands around a cylindrical bulb, a slender glowing core that amplifies the beautiful texturing of the surrounding diffuser. The Aluminum frame gently supports the central fixture while creating appealing symmetry with four slender bars that curve between the upper support and the understated cap at the base of the lamp. As light filters into the room, it washes over the thin arms of the cage and highlights the careful detailing of the piece. Rich with contemporary style and classic elegance, the Friso Aro is a casual statement piece for modern kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel