Frisco X-frame Slate Grey Bookcase by River Street Designs

Step into the world of industrial design with the Frisco X-Frame Console by River Street Designs. This media console blends multiple materials to create a versatile piece that can be used in a wide variety of spaces. The frame of this horizontal shelf is made out of powder-coated metal. The shelves are constructed out of warp-resistant MDF and finished with a high-quality multi-grain laminate that delivers the high-end look you want at an affordable cost. The X-frame pattern on the sides of this entertainment console adds an urban flair. Use this console as a bookshelf, at the foot of a bed for extra storage, or in your living room where it can accommodate TVs up to 44-inches.