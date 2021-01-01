Frisco Shark Life Jacket, Small + KONG Aqua Dog Toy, Medium

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** If you're planning a day of water fun for you and your pup, give them the buoyancy and play they need with the Frisco Shark Dog Life Jacket and KONG Aqua Dog Toy. It’s got cuteness covered with a shark fin on top, attached with button snaps and hook-and-loop fasteners so it’s easy to take off. But we recommend leaving it on! Designed for flexible movement with safety in mind, this life jacket has a front panel with a flotation flap and thick 20mm foam side panels to help keep their head above water. The KONG Aqua has a foam core that keeps it floating while your dog swims out to fetch it. Plus, it's a floating retrieval toy that promotes fun and exercise both in and out of water.