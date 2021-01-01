Buy the Fringed Cotton Tea Towels Set at Michaels. com. These tea towels are a perfect decoration to any home or kitchen. These tea towels are a perfect decoration to any home or kitchen. They come in a set of 3 different colors- muted blue, orange, and green. These are the perfect pieces for washing dishes and for adding a little extra décor in any kitchen. Their fringe detailing also looks great while not in use and as a piece of décor. Details: Includes assorted colors 28" x 18" 3 tea towels Cotton | Fringed Cotton Tea Towels Set By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®