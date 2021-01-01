From safavieh
Safavieh Fringe Carlota Shag 2 x 12 Cream/Navy Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Runner in Blue | BFG606A-212
Advertisement
Bohemian style is beautifully displayed in the luxe texture of Berber Fringe Shag Rugs. These moderate pile shags display a smart array of evocative tribal patterns in soft colors, with modest fringes completing this boho-chic look. Berber Fringe Shags are made of supple synthetic yarns for lasting decorative charm. Safavieh Fringe Carlota Shag 2 x 12 Cream/Navy Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Runner in Blue | BFG606A-212