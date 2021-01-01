Friley 10 - Hook over the Door Wall Mounted Coat Rack in Silver

A great way to add instant storage without drilling holes, this over the door hanging rack is perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or wherever storage is limited while adding a touch of elegance with its ornate frame and gleaming chrome finish. Simply clip it over the interior door and you’re set to go. The 5 dual hooks are perfectly spaced to corral your soft, fluffy robes while you dry off after the shower. Beyond the bathroom, this versatile rack is great to keep in the foyer stash your guest’s winter coats, or even the kitchen to hang your frequently used cooking tools and gadgets.