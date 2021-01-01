Trademark Fine Art 'Friends' Canvas Art by Jack Wemp

Artist: Jack WempSubject: Still LifeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the inside of a barn with a man standing in the center. Jack Wemp was born in Seattle, Washington in 1925. At the beginning of the Great Depression, his father moved the family to Vancouver, Canada. Encouraged by his artistically talented parents, Jack began to draw and paint at an early age and art was always his favorite school subject. In high school, he had the benefit of having a very talented and professional artist for an instructor. However, as much as an art career appealed to Jack, it seemed at the time, that a more stable career should be pursued. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.