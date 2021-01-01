From halloween and fall harvest festival decor & gifts
Halloween and Fall Harvest Festival Decor & Gifts Friendly Non-Scary Halloween Cute Pumpkins and Bats Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Friendly Non-Scary Halloween Pillow Cute Pumpkins and Bats. If you love Halloween, pumpkins, pumpkin spice, witches, bats, & everything fun, friendly, & non-scary, this is a cute pillow decorator item for you. Great to decorate a classroom & reading corner Friendly Non-Scary Halloween Pillow Cute Pumpkins & Bats. Great to decorate a chair, bench, sofa, corner nook, kitchen nook, study, bedroom, kids' room, kids' playroom, rocking chair, porch, or patio. Halloween decor & accent piece for your home or office. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only