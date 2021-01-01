Friendly Folks Cartoon Caricature Boys Rv Lovers Snow Globe

Personalized - Friendly Folks cartoon caricature in a double-sided snow globe. The snow globe is made of durable, scratch-resistant clear acrylic. It is factory sealed with sterile water, featuring glistening white snow with just a hint of glitter. Being double-sided, your personalized caricature is visible from both sides. Measuring approximately 3" x 4-1/2", the snow globe is shipped in a fitted gift box that is ready to gift wrap upon receipt. This item is personalized upon order. * Select from light or dark skin tone, (all characters must have the same skin tone). * Add any name or text that you would like. * Most adult characters can have a hairstyle added if you would like. They have one hair style for male characters and one for female characters, available in black, brown, blonde, red, gray and bald. Please see the graphic for the sample image and details. * Glasses or sunglasses can be added to most characters. * Children and pets can also be added. This is truly a unique gift, perfect for everyone even for someone that is hard to buy for or seemingly has everything. Customize: Yes