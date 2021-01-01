Pavilion Gift Company Friend for Life Candle

PREMIUM QUALITY: 7 fl. oz. candle with a strong citrus scent, packaged in a printed open-faced box, is made from glass and metal with a 100% soy wax candle. IN-HOUSE DESIGN: Designed by Amylee Weeks, "Friend For Life" text is printed onto the front of the candle. PERFECT GIFT: Great for a friend who wishes to decorate their home. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Wipe clean only. Always take care around an open flame. MORE PRODUCTS: Kneeling pads, plaques, and stepping stones in the same style are also available.