LNC Frieda Carmine Red/Coral 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug

This medallion pattern complemented by rosettes, palmettes and flowers. The magnificent design originally had bright reds and blues but presented to you now in hues of grays, charcoals and ivory for a more fashion forward look. It has antifouling materials and can endure daily spills. It can effectively resist fading over time and is easy to clean. Designed with elements of gray, this rug adds to the soft and chic ambiance of your space. Carefully machine woven to fit into any interior from classic to contemporary, carrying and orient charm. Looking for that farmhouse look. This would be a perfect fit with its vintage style. A rug pad is recommended for non-slip application, prolongs wear and tear, as well as protection for the floor underneath your area rug. Color: Carmine Red/Coral.