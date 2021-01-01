Fridge Carafe with Cover by Eva Solo (567990)

Hot or cold, the Fridge Carafe with Cover from Eva Solo can handle it. Conveniently sized to fit in the fridge door. Features borosilicate glass and stainless steel materials along with a neoprene cover to lock in the temperatures. Ideal for water, juice and tea that keeps contents cold and refreshing. Eva Solo brings exclusive Danish design to everyday objects in the home. Simplicity, distinct lines and a high degree of functionality define the brand--tools that are a pleasure to look at, use and own.Since 1913, Eva Solo has been creating exclusive, Danish-designed accessories and kitchenware characterized by their aesthetic appeal, functionality and high quality. In 1952, Eva Solo made a breakthrough in the design world with a bread and meat slicing machine that went on to become a design classic--the first of many. Today, Eva Solo offers an extensive selection of tools and utensils for the home, so you can surround yourself with outstanding design in the objects you use every day.