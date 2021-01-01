Red Friday Military Support Troops by JAMM Prints Red Friday Best Friend Remember Everyone Deployed USA Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

For Proud Friends BFF I wear red on Fridays for my best friend until they all come home military graphic design with distressed American flag helicopter tank brave heroes to remember everyone deployed fighting for our freedom liberty to support our troops. USA flag stars and stripes patriotic apparel stuff products for proud Americans to honor the United States Military soldiers. Deployment gifts for loved ones Memorial day 4th of July Veterans Day with sayings quotes phrases for men women kids boys girls. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only