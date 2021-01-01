Prominence Home Freyr 13 In. Espresso Flushmount with Clear Square Glass

The Prominence Home Freyr boasts a rounded glass shade and a sleek, streamlined allure built to compliment a variety of styles. The beautiful clear glass of this two-light flush mount fixture provides an eye-catching glow where you need it most. Available in brushed nickel or matte black, this fixture will elevate and illuminate your space! This beautifully crafted, clean-lined fixture will beautifully light your stylish spaces This light fixture comes with comprehensive instructions and a troubleshooting manual making it easy to have installed in no time! This eye-catching light fixture is damp-rated and perfect for those high-moisture spaces. Bring modern style and beautiful illumination to your home. This fixture uses E26/Medium (Standard) bulbs (not included). The manufacturer recommends not to exceed 60w.