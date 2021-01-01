Freyja Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Sitting at the perfect height for kitchen islands, breakfast bars, and pub tables, bar stools have a leg up on other seating options. Take this one for example: crafted from steel, its pedestal base is equipped with a footrest for your convenience, while a chrome finish offers a sleek shine to your arrangement. Upholstered in foam-filled polyester, its bucket seat showcases a full back with arms and can support up to 250 lbs. after assembly. Upholstery: Light Gray