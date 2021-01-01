LBAIET INC Freya Yellow Oriental 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner Rug

Explore your creativity by thinking of your floor as a fifth wall and decorate it with the L'Baiet Freya Yellow Oriental Rug. Crafted in Turkey, this area rug has stunning bright yellow and orange hues making it a part of the Hanalei Collection. Although this rug has an oriental design the color scheme updates this rug making suitable for more Boho-chic room decors. Created using a combination of heat-set polypropylene with jute backing this soft area rug is resistant to wear and tear and repel stains. The sturdy yet sleek pile height is easy to clean and suitable for placing under sofas, beds and dinettes. For extra cushioning and traction underfoot, we recommend you pair this piece with a rug pad. Enjoy this vintage inspired area rug it will bring color back to any neutral setting.