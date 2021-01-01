Freund Wood Indoor Outdoor Multi Layer Flower Pots Shelf Plants Holder Plant Stand

This plant stand is made of natural wood that has a smooth surface and a stable structure. Natural wood prevents moisture from damaging the frame. The frame is durable and sturdy and won’t fall or collapse. Made of 6 wooden shelves that can accommodate 12 flower pots, perfect for decorating your home. This vertical, staggered design offers enough space for different kinds of plants so all plant life can thrive. This plant stand is equipped with simple planks and screws. You can assemble it successfully by tightening the screws with a tool. Use this shelving for books, décor, plants, flowers, towels, toys, knickknacks, or collectibles. Add it to your patio, kitchen, entryway, side yard, bathroom, or bedroom.