From 17 stories
Fressia 3 - Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Advertisement
Save valuable space while still being able to comfortably sit down and enjoy a meal with friends and family using our Standard Height Dining Table With Benches Set, crafted with smaller spaces in mind.The dining room table set combines contemporary and farmhouse style, crafted with premium quality heavy-duty iron framing and thick MDF board.This 3 pieces dining set comes complete with one rectangular table and two matching benches, that can fit 4-6 people comfortable. Table Top Color: Brown, Table Base Color: Black, Chair Color: Brown/Black