Hanover Fresno 7-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set with 6-Sling Arm Chairs and a 42 in. x 83 in. Glass-Top Table

Indulge in an outdoor dining experience in the comfort of your own backyard with the Fresno 7-piece dining set from Hanover. This all-weather dining set includes 6-sling chairs and a 43 in. x 82 in. dining table. The cool gray tones omit a contemporary vibe and the slim frames add modern structure to any location. Weather and wear are no match for its premium outdoor construction. All frames are made out of heavy-duty aluminum frames and tabletop features a durable tempered-glass top. The lightweight chairs are stackable and easy to transfer in and out of storage. Whether you're out enjoying the sunshine or dining under the stars, spend more time outdoors with the Fresno Dining Collection.