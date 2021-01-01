Gaea Fresh Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil Single Origin EVOO 17 oz. Bottle

First Olive Oil In the world that guarantees its freshness. We press this oil within 3 hours of harvest. The label includes a “Vintage” harvest date declaration like precious wines. This olive oil is good for 2 years from the harvest date. The Koroneiki & Athinoelia variety olives are harvested by hand while still green and unripe. This is a limited edition Extra Virgin Olive Oil with numbered bottles for each harvest year. Perfect for salads, dipping bread or as an addition to Hummus and other classic Mediterranean dishes. It is too good of an oil to cook with.