'Fresh from the Sea II' by Courtney Prahl Framed Graphic Art

Courtney Prahl studied art at both Marymount University and Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Her focus was primarily on the 3D arts that later translated into her work in mixed media collage. Color plays a big part in her work, and she always incorporates vintage paper, loving the juxtaposition of old and new materials. Believing that art should be attainable to all, she teaches art to children at the local shelter and contributes art to local charities. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is created by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 11" W, Matte Color: White